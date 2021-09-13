'I’m constantly figuring out what I’m going to do next': With over 70 acting roles and 45 directing credits, Clint Eastwood, 91, does not want to call for retirement yet.

Clint Eastwood has gone back to his Western roots with Cry Macho, which the 91-year-old directs and stars in as a former rodeo star who is hired to bring a young man in Mexico back to his father in the US.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces a challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption. Based on a novel by N Richard Nash, Eastwood’s young charge is played by newcomer Eduardo Minett.

At age 91, with Cry Macho set for a 17 September release in US theatres and on HBO Max, Eastwood — whose acting credits date to 1955 — is perhaps the oldest American ever to both direct and star in a major motion picture.

However, with over 70 acting roles and 45 directing credits, the actor refuses to hang up his boots and call for retirement yet.

"I’m constantly figuring out what I’m going to do next. I still love taking somebody’s idea, whether it’s a book or a play, and developing it," the actor said in an interview to Parade. He added that while others may want to retire because they have another occupation or hobby to turn to, he does not have that choice.

Cry Macho features a certain amount of action, including the actor throwing a punch and also getting on a horse for the first time since Unforgiven three decades ago. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Eastwood admits the wrangler was worried and constantly asked the actor to be careful. However, Eastwood believes if you treat the horse like a buddy, he will take care of you.

The film also deals with the themes of macho posturing while also finding new approaches to life with age. Nevertheless, Eastwood does not mind playing older characters. He says one can play with ideas and thoughts acquired through the years, and go, ‘Okay, you’re still learning.’ Moreover, the actor stresses on the importance of staying mentally and physically sharp.

Eastwood also received a star-studded tribute ahead of the release of the film. In a video released by Warner Bros, director Steven Spielberg along with actors Mel Gibson, Hilary Swank, and others honoured Eastwood, and praised his talents. "Clint Eastwood is the essence of the American hero, of all the things we think we all are, or would like to be," producer Albert S Ruddy said of Eastwood's abilities. "We all recognise Clint as this national icon," Spielberg added.

"He managed to hit this nerve that the country kind of understands," Gibson said. "He's sort of in touch with the heartland."

As far as future projects are concerned, Eastwood admits he does not have anything percolating at the moment but adds in the Los Angeles Times interview, “I didn’t have anything percolating before this one. If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I’m open to it.”

Check out the tribute here