What if Spider never saved Quaritch in the final battle of Avatar: The Way of Water? Watch

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water came to theatres in December 2022 and successfully became one of the biggest films of the year. The sequel which came almost 13 years after the blockbuster original managed to leave audiences impressed with its exciting storyline and incredible 3D visuals. With that said, the film ended with a lot of questions in fans’ minds, hinting about the upcoming possibilities in the future movies of the franchise. While Avatar 2 concluded with the antagonist with Spider returning to save his biological father Colonel Miles Quaritch after he was defeated in the final war by the Sully family alongside the Metkayina clan, what if nothing like that happened and the family would move on like winners?

An alternative conclusion has been drafted in a parody video going viral on the internet. Shared on a YouTube channel named ‘How It Should Have Ended’, the video shows a different way that the channel believes the film should have ended.

Parody video show an alternative ending for Avatar 2

The video shared by the YouTube channel opens with Kiri having a seizure under the water following which Jake Sully thinks about contacting his human friends to save his daughter’s life. It is only when Neytiri tries to convince him to not do so in order to keep the family safe, Kiri is revived by Ronal.

Next, going directly to the final war, the video shows an exiled Tulkun, Payakan launching a direct attack on the enemies, while a pregnant Ronal also comes out to defend her clan. While the woman’s heroic act indeed grabs attention in the video, it is the glimpse of the unborn baby screaming from her womb that will leave you in splits!

Next, we can see the Sully family collectively taking over the enemies’ ship only to be confronted by the main villain, Quaritch who is attacked by a sharp arrow by Tonowari. However, Quaritch wakes from the dead only to be killed again by the whale.

While this marked the war’s end, the video ends with the infamous ‘sinking’ ship in the background with none than other ‘Jack and Rose’ from ‘Titanic’ latching on top of it. Not to forget the cameo of Dr. Ian Garvin at the very end of the video.

Watch the video:

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and posted multiple reactions. People found the unborn baby screaming and the Titanic reference quite hilarious. A user wrote, “The screaming baby killed me”, while another user wrote, “Seeing Jack and Rose on the stern of the ship in the background caught me so off guard, I nearly spit my drink out.”

