The Wimbledon finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic thrilled the globe equally yesterday. Many Bollywood celebrities also shared Instagram stories watching the match on their television. However, Sonam Kapoor graced the finals with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress flaunted a Burberry’s resort 2024 collection and shared multiple pictures on social media with fans. She paired it with black shades and black shoulder bag.

Her first post read- “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee’s resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can’t forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!”

Her second post read- “What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole ! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion icon and has become a cultural ambassador of India to the West. Sonam, who has a very close relationship with the iconic luxury design house Dior, founded by the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, has been invited to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week! Sonam has been invited along with the Academy award winner Natalie Portman to grace the event that will be a global fashion moment.

Sonam, known for her fashion statements in India and at global events, is the only Indian actor to have been invited for this prestigious moment. Sonam will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.

Sonam, who last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo, will be joining the who’s who of the fashion world for the luxurious Christian Dior event. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai.