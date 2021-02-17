WGA Awards 2021 nominations list includes The White Tiger, Sound of Metal, Borat 2

The winners of the 73rd Writers Guild Awards will be announced on 21 March via a virtual ceremony

The Writers Guild of America on Tuesday unveiled the movie nominations for the 2021 WGA Awards, honouring the outstanding achievement for original and adapted screenplays and documentary films in 2020.

To be eligible for WGA, movies are required to be produced under its Minimum Basic Agreement as the guild insists on withholding non-signatories from being part of the WGA Awards, writes Deadline.

Among the movies that won't be appearing on the WGA ballot this year are Oscar contenders Soul (Mike Jones, Pete Docter and Kemp Powers), Minari (Lee Isaac Chung), Mank (the late Jack Fincher), Nomadland (Chloé Zhao), Let Them All Talk (Deborah Eisenberg), The Life Ahead (Italian writer-director EdoardoPonti), The Father (Florian Zeller), Ammonite (Francis Lee) and The Personal History of David Copperfield (Armando Iannucci) and Emma (Eleanor Catton).

The winners of the 73rd Writers Guild Awards will be announced on 21 March via a virtual ceremony.

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Palm Springs

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Documentary Screenplay

All In: The Fight for Democracy

The Dissident

Herb Alpert Is…

Red Penguins

Totally Under Control