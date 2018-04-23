Westworld star Thandie Newton on receiving equal pay as her male co-stars: It's exciting and unprecedented

Days after Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood revealed that HBO rectified her own pay disparity, Thandie Newton has confirmed that she, too, will be making the same money as her male co-stars on the science fiction western thriller.

"They're all happening right now, and yeah, we're all equal across the board. It's really exciting. It's unprecedented. It's goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it," Newton told Vanity Fair at the drama's season two premiere in New York.

The actor said she has now decided to turn down any job offer that would pay her less than a male cast member.

"It literally sets a precedent, and (HBO is) leading the way, which is amazing," she added.

Casey Bloys, an executive with HBO, had told The Hollywood Reporter for an April interview that the network was "proactively" cleaning house of any glaring pay disparities.

