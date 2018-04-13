Westworld season two set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 along with Sweetbitter, Cobra Kai

Westworld season 2 will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival, 2018 in New York in the presence of its cast Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden along with the directors and producers. The makers of the science-fiction show, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, will reportedly be discussing the series along with the cast post the screening, reports Variety.

The 10 day long Film Festival at Manhattan, which opens on April 18 this year, has recently announced its TV series line up which includes world premieres for Starz’s Sweetbitter, Rest in Power, Cobra Kai, Bobby Kennedy for President, Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary, Genius: Picasso, and The Last Defense. A few debut series are also expected at the festival.

The festival would feature 18 shows made up of eight series premieres, three season premieres, one mid-season premiere, two feature documentaries, and five indie pilots. The festival opens with a documentary on legendary comedian Gilda Radner titled Love Gilda. She was the one who carved the path for women in the world of stand up comedy. The festival will also feature Zosia Mamet’s Fabled, and Liz Garbus' The Fourth Estate.

Tribeca 2017 left a successful mark with The Handmaid’s Tale's premiere. The festival also launched TV series like The Sinner, The Night Of, The Night Manager and the Animal Kingdom.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 17:15 PM