You are here:

Westworld: Lena Waithe joins Aaron Paul in Season 3 of HBO's sci-fi Western series

Los Angeles: Actor-writer Lena Waithe has signed on for a role in the upcoming third season of HBO drama series Westworld.

The details of Waithe's role are being kept under wraps, reported Entertainment Weekly.

She joins Aaron Paul as a newcomer to the show for season three.

Westworld, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is currently filming and does not have a release date.

The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, is also executive produced by Nolan and Joy.

Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham.

Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films and Bad Robot produce in association with Warner Bros Television (WBTV).

The creators have recently ended their overall deal with WBTV for a deal at Amazon.They, however, will remain as writers and executive producers on Westworld.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 12:59:42 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.