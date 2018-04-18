You are here:

Westworld creators Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan to adapt William Gibson's sci-fi novel The Peripheral into Amazon series

After the massive success of Westworld, creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are set to venture in the sci-fi universe again with the adaptation of The Peripheral for Amazon Studios.

The series is based on William Gibson's 2014 sci-fi novel of the same name and the streaming giant is expected to give a straight-to-series order for the project.

The novel focuses on the character of Flynne Fisher, who lives in near-future America. Fisher subs in for her brother, a cyber-enhanced combat veteran who now works security in a virtual world for the Milagros Coldiron company, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Nolan and Joy will executive produce the project along with scriptwriter Scott Smith, Steve Hoban, and Athena Wickham.

Vincenzo Natali, who directed the "Dissonance Theory" episode of Westworld in season one, will direct the pilot as well as executive produce.

The project will also be produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros Television and Amazon Studios.

Season 2 of Westworld is set to arrive on 22 April.

