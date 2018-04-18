You are here:

Westworld creators Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan to adapt William Gibson's sci-fi novel The Peripheral into Amazon series

PTI

Apr,18 2018 18:34:38 IST

After the massive success of Westworld, creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are set to venture in the sci-fi universe again with the adaptation of The Peripheral for Amazon Studios.

The series is based on William Gibson's 2014 sci-fi novel of the same name and the streaming giant is expected to give a straight-to-series order for the project.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Image via Twitter

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Image via Twitter

The novel focuses on the character of Flynne Fisher, who lives in near-future America. Fisher subs in for her brother, a cyber-enhanced combat veteran who now works security in a virtual world for the Milagros Coldiron company, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Nolan and Joy will executive produce the project along with scriptwriter Scott Smith, Steve Hoban, and Athena Wickham.

Vincenzo Natali, who directed the "Dissonance Theory" episode of Westworld in season one, will direct the pilot as well as executive produce.

The project will also be produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros Television and Amazon Studios.

Season 2 of Westworld is set to arrive on 22 April.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 18:34 PM

tags: #Amazon #Jonathan Nolan #Lisa Joy #NowStreaming #The Peripheral #Westworld #William Gibson

also see

Westworld season two set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 along with Sweetbitter, Cobra Kai

Westworld season two set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 along with Sweetbitter, Cobra Kai

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth attend LA premiere of Westworld Season 2

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth attend LA premiere of Westworld Season 2

Westworld season 2 review: Androids versus humans battle leaves chaos, carnage in its wake

Westworld season 2 review: Androids versus humans battle leaves chaos, carnage in its wake