Westlife to reunite after six years: Ed Sheeran may have penned band's comeback track

Irish pop band Westlife is reuniting for the first time since its last performance in 2012. According to The Irish Sun, the members of the band have plan to reunite under label Universal Music Group.

A source close to the band has said the reunion will not include former member Brian McFadden as he moved out of the band in 2004. The band has other members like Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan.

"It's signed, sealed and delivered and it's definitely happening - and it absolutely does not include Brian McFadden."

"The other guys have been lined up to return to the studio and record some new songs and tour dates have even been organised, so it's definitely going ahead this time. There's been a lot of speculation, but this time it's a done deal and contracts have been signed," the source added. The band has signed with Universal passing over former mentor Simon Cowell's label Syco.

It is also reported that the 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran has penned down the lyrics of the song although there is no official word yet.

Westlife was one of the UK's biggest boybands, first breaking onto the scene in 1999 with 'Swear It Again', leading to 13 UK Number One singles and ten Top Ten UK albums.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 17:44 PM