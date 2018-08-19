West Bengal textbook identifies Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh; actor urges govt to fix 'glaring error'

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar pointed out a "glaring error" made in a West Bengal school book and urged the West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee to rectify it.

Farhan, who played the title role in the Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, pointed out that a Bengali school textbook carried his image instead of the athlete.

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.

There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?

Sincerely. @derekobrienmp https://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

The actor requested for the book to be recalled and replaced after a photograph of the particular page was shared on social media by one of the users. The authorities are yet to respond to his request.

On the work front, he will be next seen in director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The shoot for the film is currently underway. Chopra and Akhtar have previously worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 travel film, Dil Dhadakne Do.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 18:22 PM