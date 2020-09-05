West Bengal govt announces Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for single screen theatres damaged in cyclone Amphan
The financial package was being given in response to an appeal by the apex body of the producers and distributors forum of eastern India in August.
The West Bengal government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to single-screen cinema halls which suffered extensive damage to property caused by cyclone Amphan, an official said.
An Information and Cultural Affairs department letter to Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) on Friday said the one-time financial package was being given in response to an appeal by the apex body of the producers and distributors forum of eastern India in August.
The government letter further announced that Rs 1 lakh as a financial package to single screens which suffered partial damage in the calamity which lashed South Bengal districts in May this year.
"....This is to inform you after careful consideration the state government has decided to provide Rs 2 lakh each to single-screen cinema halls that suffered major structural damage and Rs 1 lakh each to single screen-cinema halls that suffered partial structural damage caused by the cyclone Amphan," the notification said.
Cyclone Amphan, along with torrential rain, had struck parts of West Bengal on May 20, flattening houses, uprooting trees, snapping cables, and inundating low-lying areas.
In July, at a meeting with stakeholders of the film industry, including actors, technicians, producers and distributors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said to an appeal, "As of now, reopening cinema halls is not possible. We can provide some assistance to cinema hall owners who have been affected by cyclone Amphan."
The EIMPA had earlier appealed to the government for a financial package for the survival of the single-screens which are reeling under the twin cascading effect of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan as the over 250 single-screen theatres continue to be closed since the third week of March, an office-bearer said.
The Centre is yet to announce any possible time frame for opening of single-screens and multiplexes which downed shutters since the third week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shakti Kapoor turns 68: Daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes actor on birthday
Shakti Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru raided by CCB in connection to drug probe
The CCB had served a notice to Ragini Dwivedi on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday
Mulan review round up: Disney+ new release is visually grand but lacks personality
Made on a huge budget of $200 million, Mulan is the most expensive movie helmed by Niki Caro