Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch stills and official poster unveiled; trailer to drop on 12 February

The official poster of filmmaker Wes Anderson's post-World War II drama The French Dispatch has been debuted, along with a bevy of first look photos from the project, introducing the star-studded ensemble cast. The makers have also announced the trailer will be dropped on 12 February.

The hand-drawn poster made in form of a tableau provides a peek into the visually-rich and whimsical world of Anderson's films. It introduces the cast, comprising director's frequent collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand. The poster also features the illustrated forms of Owen Wilson, seen on top of a bicycle, Benicio del Toro as an artist, Adrien Brody stashing cash in his briefcase, and Timothée Chalamet taking a bath.

Here's the official poster

The New Yorker has also shared a number of stills from the film. Check them out here

Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie, “The French Dispatch,” is about a fictional weekly magazine that looks an awful lot like—and was, in fact, inspired by—The New Yorker. See exclusive photos from the film: https://t.co/vdIjk8u8E0 pic.twitter.com/ttyCdFVXqI — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 11, 2020

The other actors who appear in the film but are not illustrated in the official poster are Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile De France, Guillame Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot, and Anjelica Huston.

According to the official description, The French Dispatch is a "love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

The New Yorker writes Bill Murray plays Arthur Howitzer Jr, the editor of The French Dispatch. The character is inspired by Harold Ross, founding editor of The New Yorker, and AJ Liebling. Owen Wilson essayed Herbsaint Sazerac, a character inspired by low-life beat writer Joseph Mitchell. Adrien Brody portrays an art dealer Julian Cadazio, who was the subject of a six-part New Yorker profile from 1951. Tilda Swinton plays The French Dispatch writer JKL Berensen. Benicio del Toro essays the role of an imprisoned artist Moses Rosenthaler, and Léa Seydoux plays his prison guard and muse, Simone. Lyna Khoudri and Timothée Chalamet portray student revolutionaries Juliette and Zeffrelli respectively.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 08:54:49 IST