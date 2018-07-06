Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs special screening held for canines and their owners in Mumbai

Mumbai: In what was clearly a first for cinephiles, the makers of Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion capture animation film Isle of Dogs had a special screening for dogs and their owners in a theatre in Mumbai.

Apart from the screening, special activities and grooming sessions were also organised for all canines

Isle of Dogs is a stop-motion animation English film set in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki and revolves around the story of a young boy who goes in search for his dog after being banished to an island post an canine illness outbreak. Though humans play integral characters in the story, dogs of all colours, shapes and sizes are the ones who steal the show in the film.

The cast members who voice the central characters in the film are Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame who voices the character of the alpha dog, Chief and Bill Murray plays Boss, a former basketball mascot. Koyu Rankin voices Atari, the 12-year-old adventurer and pilot. Scarlett Johansson voices Nutmeg, a high-pedigree pup and Edward Norton voices Rex.

Isle of Dogs will be released in theatres across India on 6 July by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 14:05 PM