Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs special screening held for canines and their owners in Mumbai

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 14:00:12 IST

Mumbai: In what was clearly a first for cinephiles, the makers of Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion capture animation film Isle of Dogs had a special screening for dogs and their owners in a theatre in Mumbai.

Apart from the screening, special activities and grooming sessions were also organised for all canines

Isle of Dogs  is a stop-motion animation English film set in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki and revolves around the story of a young boy who goes in search for his dog after being banished to an island post an canine illness outbreak. Though humans play integral characters in the story, dogs of all colours, shapes and sizes are the ones who steal the show in the film.

The cast members who voice the central characters in the film are Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame who voices the character of the alpha dog, Chief and Bill Murray plays Boss, a former basketball mascot. Koyu Rankin voices Atari, the 12-year-old adventurer and pilot. Scarlett Johansson voices Nutmeg, a high-pedigree pup and Edward Norton voices Rex.

Canines with their owners pose for the camera at the Special Screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

Canines with their owners pose for the camera at the Special Screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

Canines bond over their love for cinema in the Isle of Dogs special screening held in Mumbai

Canines bond over their love for cinema in the Isle of Dogs special screening held in Mumbai

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were spotted at the special screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were spotted at the special screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

A dog poses for the shutterbugs with its owner at Isle of Dogs special screening

A dog poses for the shutterbugs with its owner at Isle of Dogs special screening in Mumbai

Canines seat themselves comfortably for a special screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

Canines seat themselves comfortably for a special screening of Isle of Dogs in Mumbai

Isle of Dogs will be released in theatres across India on 6 July by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 14:05 PM

