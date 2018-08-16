Wes Anderson to reportedly direct musical set in post World-War France; production to begin in February 2019

Wes Anderson, known for his signature visual style witnessed in Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums, will be donning the director's hat for his tenth feature film, reported The Playlist (via French publication Charente Libre).

The director, whose last animation film Isle of dogs released in 2017 to rave reviews, is in negotiations to start production of his upcoming project in February 2019 which is said to be a four-month-long schedule; the report also states that he has zeroed in on Angoulême in France to shoot it.

Although the cast for the film is yet to be disclosed, AV News reported that the film could be a musical based on post World War II France.

However, the report mentioned that part of Anderson’s crew will be arriving in Angoulême for scouting and setting up for the production of the film. The project has not been formally announced as of now.

Wes Anderson, who has been residing in Paris, France for years now, has previously worked with French actors such as Lea Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric.

The upcoming production will mark Wes Anderson 23rd year in film-making, who began his career with the 1996 film Bottle Rocket.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 18:14 PM