You are here:

Wes Anderson to reportedly direct musical set in post World-War France; production to begin in February 2019

FP Staff

Aug,16 2018 18:14:29 IST

Wes Anderson, known for his signature visual style witnessed in Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums, will be donning the director's hat for his tenth feature film, reported The Playlist (via French publication Charente Libre).

Wes Anderson. Image via Twitter

Wes Anderson. Image via Twitter

The director, whose last animation film Isle of dogs released in 2017 to rave reviews, is in negotiations to start production of his upcoming project in February 2019 which is said to be a four-month-long schedule; the report also states that he has zeroed in on Angoulême in France to shoot it.

Although the cast for the film is yet to be disclosed, AV News reported that the film could be a musical based on post World War II France.

However, the report mentioned that part of Anderson’s crew will be arriving in Angoulême for scouting and setting up for the production of the film. The project has not been formally announced as of now.

Wes Anderson, who has been residing in Paris, France for years now, has previously worked with French actors such as Lea Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric.

The upcoming production will mark Wes Anderson 23rd year in film-making, who began his career with the 1996 film Bottle Rocket.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 18:14 PM

tags: #Angoulême #BuzzPatrol #France #Hollywood #Paris #Wes Anderson #Wes Anderson Isle Of Dogs #world war #World War II

also see

Twenty feared dead after vintage World War II plane crashes into Switzerland's Piz Segnas mountain

Twenty feared dead after vintage World War II plane crashes into Switzerland's Piz Segnas mountain

Japan marks 73 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima that killed over 1 lakh people

Japan marks 73 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima that killed over 1 lakh people

Forbidden Planet, Frankenstein's Daughter actor Robert Dix dies of respiratory failure at age 83

Forbidden Planet, Frankenstein's Daughter actor Robert Dix dies of respiratory failure at age 83