A fitness enthusiast, dancing sensation, diva, fashionista, supermodel, and what not. Malaika Arora, with her go-getter attitude has carved her niche in the industry. The television personality has always been a force to be reckoned with—with or without the famous surname. Tying the knot with Salman Khan’s younger brother and actor Arbaaz Khan in 1998, Malaika sent her fans and followers into a tizzy with the news. However, the two parted ways after 18 years in 2017. They continue to co-parent their 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan. Now, five years after their divorce, Malaika has revealed that her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz has gotten only better after they decided to part ways. In her recent interview with Masala Magazine, Malaika revealed that after their divorce, the former couple have a much better equation.

Malaika was quizzed if she was friends with the Dabangg actor, to which she responded that post their separations the two are not only happier but have also grown calmer. The magazine Masala, quoted her as saying, “We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We’re just happier, calmer people.” Calling Arbaaz “a wonderful man,” Malaika wished him the best. Malaika said, “Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren’t great together.” The diva added that despite all the differences she will always wish the best for Arbaaz. When asked about coming up with a difficult decision like divorce, Malaika said that at that time she made the choice of keeping herself first. And she added that by doing so she is a “much better person today,” and has a better relationship with her son, who notices her being much happier.

Malaika continued, “I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I’m happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself.” Malaika even went on to urge all the women out there to not be scared and advised them to follow their hearts. She even spilled the beans on her relationship with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Calling the 2 States actor her “best friend,” Malaika said that the two are the biggest cheerleaders in each other’s life. Revealing that Arjun understands her completely, Malaika said that she can “talk to him about anything and everything.”

For those who don’t know, while Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. On the other hand, Arbaaz will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Israeli show Fauda titled Tanaav.

