Welcome to the Blumhouse, Comicstaan: Semma Comedy Paa, Tehran — Trailers this week

Tehran



The espionage thriller series tells the story of an Israeli Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. The series is created by Moshe Zonder (Fauda), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and co-created and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Israeli actress Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy make up the cast.

Tehran premieres 25 September on Apple TV+.

The Boys in the Band



Directed by Joe Mantello, the film, based on the Broadway play by Mart Crowley centres around a group of gay men in 1960s New York City, who get together for a birthday party. Things begin to unravel when an unexpected guest from the host's past makes an appearance.

The Tony Award winning cast — Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Michael Benjamin Washington and Robin de Jesús — reunite for the Netflix film.

The Boys in the Band will release on Netflix on 30 September.

Comicstaan: Semma Comedy Paa



Comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam mentor selected contestants, who will compete to become the king or queen of comedy in the Tamil stand-up circuit. Created by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the eight-episode series marks Amazon Prime Video's foray into Original content in the Tamil language.

The show will be hosted by Vidyullekha Raman and Mervyn Rozario. Comicstaan: Semma Comedy Paa launches on Amazon Prime Video on 11 September.

Welcome to the Blumhouse



Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios have come together to release four horror films on the streaming platform. The 70-second trailer offers a glimpse of Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie, and Nocturne. The narrative of the trailer shifts rapidly from one story to the other, leaving behind a sense of eeriness.

Black Box and The Lie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 October, while Evil Eye and Nocturne will be out on 13 October.