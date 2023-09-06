Actor Jackie Shroff, known for his straightforward answers and trademark style, recently commented on the ‘India vs. Bharat’ controversy ruling the nation, at the ‘Planet India’ campaign event in New Delhi ion September 6. When asked in a media interaction about the rumours surrounding the country’s name change from India to Bharat, the Hero star commented that whatever the country’s name may be, its people will always be the same. The talk gained traction after G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan were sent to heads of state and other dignitaries with the name of ‘President of Bharat’.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the main venue of the gala event. In light of the grand occasion, the place has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items.

‘Hum thodi badlege’

While interacting with the media, Jackie Shroff said, “Bharat bolna koi buri baat toh nahi hai. India hai toh India hai, Bharat hai toh Bharat hai.” Giving a personal example, he added that although his name is Jackie, people call him Jockey or Jaykee but that doesn’t change him essentially. He further added, “Hum kaise badalege?” Naam badlenge hum thodi badlege (There is nothing bad in calling it Bharat. India is India, Bharat is Bharat. Names could change but we won’t change even if the name is altered.” He held a potted plant in his hand as he said this.

#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Actor Jackie Shroff says, “If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing…we won’t change even if the name is changed” (05/09) pic.twitter.com/PTzHE1I3Sa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Several users commented on the post:

One user commented, “…on a lighter note. Coming from a guy who switched from Jaikishan Saraf to Jackie Shroff 🙂 Bhidoo will remain Bhidoo!”

‘He’s one bidu bindaas fellow..always full of love for all,’ added another user.

“Words!” remarked another user.

“Why is Jackie Dada holding a plant??” wondered another user.

Jackie Shroff wasn’t been the first to react to the Bharat controversy. Just a day before Hero actor’s statement, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X in Hindi, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” seemingly showing his support for the name change. Actress, Kangana Ranaut also celebrated the name change, expressing happiness that the country is finally keen on giving up its ‘slave name’.

“Planet India”, a film based on climate change and environmental conservation, released ahead of the much-awaited G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September. The film’s screening was attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with United Nations brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and actress Dia Mirza.