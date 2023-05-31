Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen’s ‘The Kerala Story‘ may have been a huge success at the box-office but it’s still facing the issue of protests and oppositions. Despite the ban in West Bengal being lifted by the Supreme Court, the film continues to struggle for screens and shows. Talking about the same, Shah told DNA, “We did whatever we could under the law. Nothing is above the Supreme Court in this country. Now, we would request the SC to take suo motu action against these governments and make sure punishment is given that is so strong that nobody does this in the future. Supreme Court has lifted the ban. Beyond this, we will not be able to go onto the streets and fights with goons of these parties.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he also opened up on the criticism the film faced and revealed, “It was expected. We did expect difficulties, troubles, criticism. We did not think that the criticism would be on this level because we have made a film that talks about saving the daughters, about exposing the terror network. We thought people would actually applaud the fact that we are trying to expose the terror network. Barring few people who are going to criticize it because the film is going to shut their shop, the mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists.”

Shah added, ” That to me is very very shocking. Some of the press, some of the media, has decided to stand with the terrorists, and they want to discredit the film. They are trying to muzzle the voice of these girls. I can understand if you discredit me or any of my team member, but by discrediting the subject, and saying nothing like this happens, and it is a fake story, you’re damaging those girls and thousands of potential victims. This is a very worrying sign that we are insensitive towards the girls.”

