Though the primary aim of We The People is to introduce kids to the basics of civics, the series had the potential to explore so much.

I have never watched Schoolhouse Rock or Free To Be You and Me, educational projects that creator Chris Nee cites as inspirations for Netflix's We the People. Neither have I experienced a civics lesson so interactive, and so cool as a student. Learning was strictly limited to prescribed NCERT textbooks, and uncomfortably long classroom hours where the teacher droned on about endlessly.

The trailer of this new Netflix programme, backed by the Obamas, definitely piqued my curiosity. After watching the 10-part series, I realised how the power of music and animation can be harvested to educate and entertain. The primary aim of We the People is to introduce kids to the basics of civics and instil a sense of patriotism. And although a 5 minute song can only convey limited information, the series had the scope to explore so much more.

R&B singer H.E.R sings about "active citizenship" in the first episode, teaching how individual contribution can make a difference in a community. The accompanying video shows a young Black woman in a not-so-well off suburb, and how she volunteers, protests to bring change in her neighbourhood and beyond. It's the most inspiring, visually arresting vignette of the lot after poet Amanda Gorman's "The Miracle of Morning", a poem on fraternity, unity, and solidarity in perilous times, that concludes the series. Janelle Monae reiterates the same messages in "Stronger."

In his trademark pop rock fashion, Adam Lambert hops through the various Bill of Rights that the US constitution guarantees its citizens. Brandi Carlisle takes the folk rock route in "Speak Your Mind", a song about the First Amendment that promises free speech and dissent. Regardless of the song's teachable moments, the lyrics, "There is only one wall built with wisdom/It's the wall between church and the state", did not sit well with me. There is something odd about the lyrics and the imagery juxtaposed against it, but I can't quite put my finger on it.

Bebe Rexha tackles the subject of immigration, and how just about anyone regardless of their ethnicity and race can come settle in the US. The video features animated caricatures of Padma Lakshmi (representing India), Eddie Van Halen (Netherlands), Albert Einstein (Germany), and so many others. The song does not hold much substance, it just relays that yes, the US is a melting pot of cultures, and that we are all going to be one big happy family. It also conveniently glosses over how arduous the process of gaining citizenship is by simply stating that taking an oath and passing a test is all it takes to make the cut.

Cordae raps on taxes, their importance and how important they are to keep the country from falling apart, how they benefit each and every citizen, including those from lower income backgrounds. He lists down how much of the taxes are allocated to scientific research, infrastructure and social security programs. My jaw almost dropped when I heard the alarmingly large percentage that the US uses for its military budget: "But 15 goes to defense and supplyin the war/Now if you asked me I’d say the numbers are shrewd." But then, India came third in its military spending last year.

Lin Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs along with Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard, and Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez bring the Hamilton flavour as they differentiate between the duties of the three branches of the government. It's loud, chaotic and hurtles through the concepts, which could be confusing for younger audiences. Andra Day's "All Rise" specifically aims to tackle the function of the judiciary, but the song does not elaborate on much. But Daron Nefcy's animation captures how different judgements — some big, some monumental — over the course of US history have impacted the social, political and cultural landscape.

We the People tries to relay the basics of a civics lesson without taking any sides. Not providing much context on whether laws are enforced correctly, whether courts really deliver unbiased judgements, whether the fundamental rights truly protect US citizens. Because the recurring news media coverage does not inspire much optimism like the series does.

We the People is streaming on Netflix.