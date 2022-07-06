According to the Twitter thread, the fan fired a volley of questions at Keanu Reeves, including how long he was going to be in New York for, if he liked driving cars, and more. The Speed actor answered all the questions patiently and even asked the boy about his life.

Keanu Reeves is widely considered to be one of the nicest Hollywood stars. Be it road-tripping with fellow passengers after his flight had to make an emergency landing or buying ice cream just he could autograph the receipt for a young man, stories keep circulating about The Matrix actor’s generous and kind gestures.

Now, the latest incident to join the long list is a story about Reeves’ interaction with a young fan. A Twitter thread posted by TV producer Andrew Kimmel, who was on the same London-New York flight as Reeves, recounts how the John Wick star happily interacted with a fan at the baggage carousel.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…” wrote Kimmel.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

According to the Twitter thread, the fan fired a volley of questions at Reeves, including how long he was going to be in New York for, if he liked driving cars, and more. The Speed actor answered all the questions patiently and even asked the boy about his life.

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Narrating the incident, Kimmel wrote that the actor “could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus.” He also revealed that he himself asked The Matrix star for a photo.

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Users responded to the Twitter thread with instances of their own encounters with Keanu Reeves. The consensus: The actor was truly one of the nicest, friendliest and decent individuals in Hollywood. Here are some reactions:

I was walking in Chinatown Toronto when I nearly bumped into a guy standing in the middle of the sidewalk looking up. The guy softly apologized for getting in my way while continuing to look up. It was Keanu, taking a moment out of his day to appreciate some street graffiti. — ➐ kantaro (@RasKanji) July 5, 2022

I was managing a restaurant in Colorado in the mid 90’s when Keanu Reeves came in with his band, Dogstar. He was so nice and kind to the entire staff. — Kevin (@BigSkyBlueMT) July 5, 2022

Keanu Reeves, despite the violent characters he plays well in movies, is one of the most amicable, compassionate, empathic people I have seen from the movie industry. — MAC (Mike actually) (@mac_horses) July 5, 2022

Keanu was filming outside our city, my ex & our kids went to the set. My ex always was a fan, she stormed the set. Security was going to throw them out, Keanu said no. He signed autographs & took pictures with them. Just the nicest guy! My son and Keanu. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUUiHx5oxQ — Jeff Nepinak (@jeff_nepinak) July 5, 2022

Keanu Reeves was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. He is set to appear in the fourth and fifth instalments of the John Wick franchise.

