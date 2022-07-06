Entertainment

'We need more Keanus': The Matrix star's 'rapid-fire' interaction with young fan breaks internet

According to the Twitter thread, the fan fired a volley of questions at Keanu Reeves, including how long he was going to be in New York for, if he liked driving cars, and more. The Speed actor answered all the questions patiently and even asked the boy about his life.

FP Trending July 06, 2022 13:53:55 IST
Keanu Reeves is widely considered to be one of the nicest Hollywood stars. Be it road-tripping with fellow passengers after his flight had to make an emergency landing or buying ice cream just he could autograph the receipt for a young man, stories keep circulating about The Matrix actor’s generous and kind gestures.

Now, the latest incident to join the long list is a story about Reeves’ interaction with a young fan. A Twitter thread posted by TV producer Andrew Kimmel, who was on the same London-New York flight as Reeves, recounts how the John Wick star happily interacted with a fan at the baggage carousel.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…” wrote Kimmel.

Narrating the incident, Kimmel wrote that the actor “could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus.” He also revealed that he himself asked The Matrix star for a photo.

Users responded to the Twitter thread with instances of their own encounters with Keanu Reeves. The consensus: The actor was truly one of the nicest, friendliest and decent individuals in Hollywood. Here are some reactions:

 

Keanu Reeves was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. He is set to appear in the fourth and fifth instalments of the John Wick franchise.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 13:53:55 IST

