We Can Be Heroes trailer: Netflix film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Pedro Pascal, returns to the world of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Netflix recently released the trailer of Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. The film is a follow-up to The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl with Taylor Dooley returning to play Lava Girl.
The story will see alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world. The children are led by Missy (YaYa Gosselin) who is yet to discover her super powers. Among these kidnapped parents are Marcus Moreno played by Pedro Pascal.
"If we want to rescue our parents and save the planet, we need to do it now," Missy tells her friends. "But we're children," replies one of her friends. "Time to be a hero," Chopra Jonas can be heard telling the kids.
He, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook are members of a superhero league called the Heroics. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Ms Gradenko, the director of the Heroics.
Here is the trailer
Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back, and so is the next generation of heroes. Get ready for all the action on Christmas Day. #WeCanBeHeroes releases globally on December 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/h6r2NKEjCu
— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) December 4, 2020
Here is a look at the cast members
From the creator of Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl comes We Can Be Heroes — a new movie starring Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Taylor Dooley, and many more. pic.twitter.com/49Z0OKcHE3
— Netflix (@netflix) December 4, 2020
Other cast members include Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.
We Can Be Heroes releases globally on Netflix on 25 December.
