Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to headline Warner Bros action film Emergency Contact
Yahya Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce Emergency Contact, which will be set against the underground music scene in Austin, Texas.
Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to headline Emergency Contact, an action feature set up at Warner Bros Pictures.
The movie will be produced by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks and Beau Flynn's Flynn Pictures, reported Deadline.
Emergency Contact will be set against the underground music scene in Austin, Texas.
Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks are also attached to produce the film.
Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce the movie.
The actor shared his excitement to be a part of the film on social media
Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the duo behind DC's Black Adam, have written the film and will also be credited as executive producers along with Scott Sheldon.
Chanel Bowling is overseeing the production for FlynnPictureCo.
Abdul-Mateen will next be seen in Candyman and Matrix 4.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
