Watch: Zoom Zoom, new song from Radhe, featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, released
'Zoom Zoom' is sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur.
Just ahead of the film’s release, Salman Khan has launched another song titled 'Zoom Zoom' from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song features Khan alongside Disha Patani. Composed by Sajid Wajid, it has been sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur.
The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. This is the fourth track that has been released after 'Seeti Maar', 'Dil De Diya', and 'Radhe Title Track'.
Sharing the link to the new song, Khan wrote on his Twitter handle, “These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe,” the caption reads.
Check out the song here
These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe.https://t.co/e5hntzIWZw@bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @IuliaVantur @iamashking @kunaalvermaa77 @csgonsalves
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2021
Radhe is slated to release on 13 May on the occasion of Eid. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.
The makers recently made some cuts and modifications in the film even though they had secured the censor certificate without any cuts. The changes have been made keeping in mind the family audience. Shots, where young boys were seen consuming drugs, have been removed. Some of the violent action scenes have also been chopped, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.
Along with theatres, the movie will have a digital release in around 40 countries. It will be available on ZEEPlex on pay per view basis.
