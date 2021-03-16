Watch: Zack Snyder's Justice League final trailer features supervillain Steppenwolf

Zack Snider's Justice League trailer also shows Superman played by Henry Cavill coming back from the grave

The second trailer for highly anticipated film Zack Snyder’s Justice League got released on Monday, 15 March, and it has already garnered more than three million views on YouTube. The trailer starts with the supervillain Steppenwolf saying, “So begins the end”. Batman (Ben Affleck) then says that he spent a lot of time trying to divide them (superheroes) and he made a promise to him (Superman) on his grave. Batman adds he now needs to bring them together. The trailer then cuts to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who says that enemies are coming from far away.

Filled with action-sequences, the trailer also shows Superman played by Henry Cavill coming back from the grave, saying he has got a second chance and is not going to waste it.

The over two-minute long trailer shows superheroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman fighting together against Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), DeSaad (Peter Guinness), and Darkseid (Ray Porter).

See the post

The reviews of Snyder’s version are out ahead of its release.

According to Gadgets360 review, many characters are introduced after an hour while others come up two hours into the film. Rotten Tomatoes called this film “the bigger, better, clearer version” that we should have gotten earlier. While Polygon’s Joshua Rivera says that anything could have been better than the theatrical cut but the “new edit also isn’t quite a movie”.

(Also Read: 'The audience was underestimated': Zack Snyder on the struggle to bring his cut of Justice League to HBO Max)