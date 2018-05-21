You are here:

Watch: Youtuber Bhuvan Bam hilariously dubs videos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding

FP Staff

May,21 2018 17:14:45 IST

Although Britain's most awaited wedding of the year might be over, the frenzy around the royal event hasn't died down.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who got married on 19 May 2018, have unknowingly become meme fodder for the Internet, especially for comedians. In one such attempt, Youtuber Bhuvan Bam has created a hilarious mashup, giving the voice-over to the wedding videos in true Indian style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss after their wedding at St. George Chapel on Saturday, 19 May 2018. Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding at St George Chapel on Saturday, 19 May 2018. Reuters

From alluding to the 400-odd guests, to Pippa Middleton talking about her wedding jhumkas, Bam goes everywhere. The highlight of the video is when the royal couple get ready for the wedding procession and the guy in charge of the carriage asks them for the OTP for their ride. Harry then, like any other typical Indian, asks the rider to take the ring road to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

When Meghan's veil gets stuck in the doorway, Harry cheekily asks her, "Machhardaani pehen ne ko kisne kaha tha?"

This isn't Bam's first mashup video. He had earlier dubbed for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception video, which again left his followers in splits. On being asked why he hasn't been doing more such mashups, Bhuvan told Firstpost he is holding off till something exciting comes along.

