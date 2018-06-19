You are here:

Watch: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs starring Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson gets new trailer, motion poster

Wes Anderson's critically acclaimed Isle of Dogs is all set to release in India on 6 July.

A new motion poster for the drama/fantasy movie was unveiled on 19 June along with the film's trailer.

In Isle of Dogs, an outbreak of dog flu spreads through the city of Megasaki, Japan following which Mayor Kobayashi demands that all dogs are to be sent to Trash Island. On the island, a 12-year-old boy named Atari Kobayashi sets out to find his lost dog, Spots, with the help of five other dogs and many obstacles along the way.

Watch the trailer here:

Isle of Dogs has been touted as Wes Anderson's most artistic, political and detailed film yet. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film is led by an all-star voice cast that includes Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Scarlett Johansson (Lucy), Yoko Ono, Bill Murray (Lost in Translation), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Liev Shreiber (X-Men).

Wes Anderson is known for directing critically acclaimed movies like The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 17:07 PM