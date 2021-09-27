Watch: Viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ kid Sahdev Dirdo grooves to ‘In Da Getto Dance Challenge’; takes internet by storm

People across the world just can’t stop dancing to the peppy beats ever since J Balvin, Skrillex released their track in July

The social media sensation Sahdev Dirdo, who went viral for singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar, is back again with a new video, but this time, he is caught dancing. The 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh has taken the internet by storm with his latest video that shows him grooving to the beats of In Da Getto which is sung by J Balvin.

People across the world just can’t stop dancing to the peppy beats ever since J Balvin, Skrillex released their track in July. As people on social media are sharing the ‘In Da Getto Dance Challenge’, Dirdo too has joined the bandwagon to flaunt his dancing skills.

Shared on Instagram, the video features the wonder boy dancing away to the popular song in his own unique style and steps. He is also seen wearing a t-shirt, joggers, and a cap. Dirdo tagged the artist in his post and wrote: “Mere pyaare @jbalvin bhaiyaa ka gaana hai.. aur yeh hai hamara wala dance”.

Watch the viral video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUPWQO6JFpX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 66,000 likes from fans and followers. Many enjoyed the young star’s performance while others lauded and encouraged him for his attempt. Currently, Balvin's song has become a viral trend across all social media platforms.

For the unversed, Dirdo became an overnight sensation after his Bachpan Ka Pyaar video went viral. He then featured in singer-rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill’s music video with the same title (Bachpan Ka Pyaar) which was loved and appreciated worldwide. However, the original song was created by Mayur Nadiya, while the version made by Badshah was composed by Hiten.

Moreover, earlier this month, the young boy shared a video where he performed the theme song of the popular series Money Heist. Dirdo sang the song Bella Ciao and ended it on a smiling note.