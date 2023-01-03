Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most adored and cutest couples in the industry. The two are often seen sharing sweet moments together and manage to win the hearts of their fans. One such moment seemingly also took place at Katrina’s birthday party in July 2022. A video making rounds on the internet shows how the couple celebrated Katrina’s birthday in the goofiest way possible where Vicky danced his heart out for his ladylove, making Katrina go all pink and further bringing a big smile to her face. Some of their friends were also present on the occasion.

An Instagram Reel by actor Mini Mathur on how she spent 2022 included a small portion of Katrina’s birthday party from July when they all jetted off to the Maldives. In the video, Vicky can be seen dancing while being on his knees, while Katrina is seated on the couch and blushes at the antics of her husband. We can also spot actor Sharvari Wagh grooving behind Vicky, while another person seated beside Katrina also enjoyed their performance. The entire performance was set in an indoor setting with wine glasses on the table and dim lighting.

Watch:

Besides the dance video, there are also a few other glimpses of the group’s vacation in the Maldives. In the meantime, Mini Mathur while sharing the video also added a caption to express her gratitude for the things that made the year 2022 special. “Too many things to be thankful for in 2022 so let’s start with the most important- LOVE! Coz Love is all you need,” she wrote.

Fans were too quick to spot Vicky’s goofy moves and Katrina’s reaction and shared their reactions in comments. A user wrote, “Thank you for sharing Vicky’s dance”, while another person commented, “Vicky’s dance for Katrina.”

Vicky and Katrina had both posted photos from their Maldives vacation earlier this year. On Katrina’s birthday, the Uri actor had penned a sweet message for her.

Similarly, Katrina had shared a reel from their vacation, featuring them having a good time with their friends.

Well, as their latest video proves, Vicky and Katrina certainly have plenty of couple goals to give to their followers.

