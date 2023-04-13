Star Sports, official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, is all set to enthral viewers and fans across the country by bringing together the best of entertainment and cricket. This weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ to talk cricket with his beloved fans and gear up for the launch of his movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, set to release on the big screens on 21st April, 2023.

Can’t keep our calm as we will be joined by @BeingSalmanKhan at the #StarSportsHQ!😍😍 Tune-in, this weekend, 2:30PM onwards, on Star Sports Network. Ab hoga #DhaiSeBhai along with #IPLonStar #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/NdduTK7RsS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2023

A fun filled BTS segment of the promo feat. Salman Khan provides a glimpse of the actor sharing interesting anecdotes and never-heard-before stories about his latest film and his love for the Incredible Premier League. The BTS also showcases Salman Khan speaking about his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni and is seen bantering with the young kids.

