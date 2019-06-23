You are here:

Watch: Video of Deepika Padukone being asked to show her ID at Mumbai airport goes viral

Deepika Padukone is breaking the internet with her response to a security personnel at the Mumbai airport.

In a video that has gone viral, the actress is seen entering the Mumbai airport when she is stopped by a security guard at the entry gate and asked to show her ID. Without any hesitation, Deepika simply asks, "Chahiye?" (Do you want it?). She then reaches for her handbag, digs out her passport and hands it over to the security personnel.

Deepika's gesture has taken the internet by storm, who are lauding the actress for her humble response.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is winning hearts as a video showing her airport entry is going viral online. The video that has surfaced online, shows Deepika entering the Mumbai airport as the security personnel asks for her ID. pic.twitter.com/YSLpR2m8pm — Mukul Adhikary (@MukulAdhikary5) June 22, 2019

"I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," one user states.

"Well done to both the security personnel and Ms. Padukone," another Instagram user writes.

Deepika has recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production venture, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.

She is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, where she will play Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. 83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captaincy, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

This will be her first collaboration with Ranveer Singh after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) and their wedding in November 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 13:35:59 IST