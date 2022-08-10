For the trip, Ananya Panday wore a blue top with white pants. Vijay Deverakonda opted for a white shirt and black pants.

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently chose to travel by economy class on a flight. Producer Charmme Kaur posted a clip in which both the actors sat next to each other inside the plane. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen sitting on the window seat, while the South star sat on the middle seat in the IndiGo aircraft. The lead pair is busy promoting their film in Vastral, Ahmedabad. Appreciating the humble attitude of the actors, the makers wrote an appreciation post for the duo. Charmee Kaur posted the video with the caption, "Producers’ actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda N our rocking beauty @ananyapandayy...appreciation post for my lovelies From me and #purijagannadh (sic)."

In the clip, the passengers could be seen boarding the flight as Ananya Panday spoke to her team. For the trip, Ananya Panday wore a blue top with white pants. Deverakonda opted for a white shirt and black pants. Both of them were seen wearing face masks.

Reacting to the same clip that was shared by a popular news portal, a user questioned why this was happening at a time when their film is releasing.

Another wrote, “Great news! Someone doing something so trivial is surprising and not at all normal.”

The producer of the film had even shared a picture of both the actors from the promotional event in a collage where in the first picture, the lead actors were seen taking a selfie with the audiences while the second picture showed Vijay Deverakonda hugging a fan after she got emotional.

Liger is a sports drama that has Vijay Deverakonda in the role of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter who has a speech issue. The character makes an impact in combat sports despite his own challenges. Ananya Panday, last seen in Gehraiyaan, will be making her Tollywood debut with the Puri Jagannadh film.

