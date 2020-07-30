Watch: Varun Grover, Anvita Dutt, Swanand Kirkire fight for credits for lyricists, writers in a new song

Lyricists Swanand Kirkire and Varun Grover voice out against lyricists not being credited on music streaming platforms and apps in Credits De Do Yaar

Varun Grover, Anvita Dutt, Swanand Kirkire, Hussain Haidry, Neelesh Misra, Sameer Anjaan are among the 15 artists to collaborate on a song or as they bill it 'Lyrics Writers' Anthem'. Titled as 'Credits de do yaar', the song sees artists coming together to hum a simple yet fitting demand - proper credits on music streaming platforms and youtube channels for their writings.

Check out the song here

15 contemporary lyrics writers come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and youtube channels. Dekhiye, suniye, aage badhaaiye. https://t.co/BNwt5L1PXn #CreditDeDoYaar — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 30, 2020

Chinmayi Tripathi & Joell Mukherjii have composed the music for Credits De Do Yaar. The lyrics are penned by Grover, Kausar Munir and Kirkire.

The song questions the practice of not including lyricists name in the credits section of streaming apps and music platforms. With an upbeat tone and hint of Hinglish within the lyrics (Acche dude bano yaar), the artists urge viewers not to forget an important element in the making of a hit song.

Explaining the course of this song, Grover wrote in the YouTube description box, "Currently, no music streaming apps/platforms have any algorithm of prominently displaying lyrics credits or making a song searchable by lyrics writer's name. On official youtube channels of almost every big music company, hundreds of song videos have wrong or missing credits of lyrics writers. Be it legends like Sahir Ludhianvi saab, Shailendra saab, Gulzar saab, Javed Akhtar saab, Sameer saab or contemporary writers like Puneet Sharma, Abhiruchi Chand and others - this culture of apathy and erasure runs across generations."

Grover, who has penned songs for films like Masaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Gangs of Wasseypur, had previously tweeted on how he and composer Sagar Desai were not credited for the 2014 film Aankhon Dekhi.