Bollywood heartthrob and youth sensation Varun Dhawan is widely known for his humble personality and caring nature, apart from his acting skills. Time and again, the actor has proven his down-to-earth and helpful personality during media interactions and fan encounters. One such incident has again come to light when the Bollywood actor recently stopped a promotional event for his upcoming film Bhediya after a girl suddenly collapsed during the event and went to her rescue. His gesture has already won the hearts of many.

Notably, Varun Dhawan recently attended a promotional event with his Bhediya co-actor Kriti Sanon at a Jaipur college. While several young fans came to the event to get a glimpse of their favourite stars, in a shocking turn of events, a female fan suddenly fainted during the event, creating a tense situation and further also leaving the actors pretty worried.

However, Varun immediately stepped down from the stage and tried to help the girl feel better. He was also spotted helping the girl drink water and further spoke to the crew members to look after the situation.

On the other hand, Kriti, who also seemed concerned, interacted with the crew and asked them to help the fan. A video of the same was shared by a Varun Dhawan fan page and has gone viral all over the internet.

Watch:

A fan fell sick, during the college event yesterday and varun taking care of that girl🥺#VarunDhawan #KritiSanon #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/mUHaHiXLr3 — annesha.🐺 (@ApnaaVarun) November 13, 2022



The video has been re-shared several times and grabbed applause from fans. So far, it has amassed thousands of views and likes. Users also took to the comment section and shared their views. One wrote, “How sweet of him! No doubt Varun Dhawan is both a great actor and an amazing human being. God bless him”, while another person wrote, “Who took away my heart? He took away my heart.”

About Bhediya

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently quite busy promoting their upcoming comedy-horror film, Bhediya. Helmed by ‘Stree’ director Amar Kaushik, the film revolves around the story of a man named Bhaskar (Varun) who transforms into a werewolf after being bitten by one. Kriti also plays a prominent role in the movie.

The third installment of Dinesh Vijan’s comedy-horror universe, the film will hit theatres on 25 November 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.