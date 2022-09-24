After a hectic day, sitting down with a cup of tea can feel blissful and relaxing and chai lovers will definitely agree with us! An Indian sweet beverage, chai or tea is one of the common forms of drink and is quite popular among Indians. Starting from common people to celebrities, we have a long list of chai lovers. Joining in the line is Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who also shared his love for tea. He was recently seen enjoying a cup of tea with a biscuit while shooting for a film. Known for his down-to-earth behaviour and fun-loving nature, Varun Dhawan never fails to have his part of the fun, whether it is during shootings or on his normal days.

Recently, taking to social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen enjoying a cup of tea with a biscuit just like any of us will do. Varun who is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Bhediya shared the video from the film’s set where he can be seen dressed in a formal look.

As the video opens, the actor can be seen standing in front of the camera as he dunks a biscuit into the cup of tea and expresses his love for the same. At the end of the video, the actor while indicating the film, Bhediya also made a howling sound just like a wolf.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The video shared on Friday was captioned with, “Chai loving on sets of Bhediya.” Varun was wearing a formal shirt with trousers and a tie while sporting a bearded look in the video. Fans were also left impressed by his video and took to the comment section. While a user commented, “CUTEST BHEDIYA WITH PARLE – G”, another said, “Bhediya or Varun Dhawan both are loved chai.”

Talking about the film, directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a horror-comedy film featuring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 25 November 2022. The film will also mark the second collaboration between Varun and Kriti after they worked together in films like Dilwale.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.