Singer Guru Randhawa and actor Urvashi Rautela's ‘Doob Gaye’ has finally released today, 30 April. For the past few days, fans of Urvashi and Guru had been eagerly waiting for the song. It showcases the duo’s crackling chemistry to the romantic-yet-heartbreaking number.

Taking to his social media handle, singer Guru Randhawa tweeted saying, “Doob Gaye Out now. Share - Support http://bit.ly/DoobGaye @TSeries @remodsouza @UrvashiRautela @yourjaani @BPraak”.

Even the beautiful Urvashi shared a post saying, “Intezaar ke faasle huye kam ab waqt hai doob jaane ka!”

The track is directed by Remo D'Souza while Guru has given his soothing vocals to the soulful song. The moving lyrics have been penned by Jaani, while ace musician B Praak has composed the music.

Talking about the music video, the song begins with Guru and Urvashi much in love and talking about their relationship if they have to part ways someday. As per the video, Urvashi belongs to a wealthy family while Guru doesn't and he works as a waiter in a cafe. However, they had to part ways but with the love being strong among them. They both get back towards the end. Doob Gaye is all about true love and happy endings.

Fans are sure to love this track as Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela are looking great and share great chemistry on screen. The song is released under the T-Series label.