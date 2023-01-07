Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan continue to remain in controversy for various reasons including for its song, Besharam Rang. Ever since the song was released, it has caught the attention of the ‘saffron’ brigade who have been asserting that the makers have insulted the saffron colour by making Deepika wear a bikini of the same colour. Besides, people have also claimed that the lyrics of the song are intended to insult the colour. While there have been protests demanding a ban on the film’s release, it doesn’t seem to bother social media sensation Uorfi Javed. Coming out in support of the song in her own style, Uorfi recently donned a similar orange-coloured cutout dress and was seen grooving to the popular track.

In her latest social media post, the unapologetic Uorfi shared a video where she donned the outfit and styled it with a matching pair of heels. She went for a sleek ponytail and dark lips to complete her look. However, what caught our attention was the choice of her song. Adding ‘Besharam Rang‘ in the backdrop, she showed off some clean moves in the video.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



As soon as the video went out, as expected, it left a large number of social media users upset. Many took to the comment section to share their reactions and criticise the actress. One wrote, “Ye sirf controversy ke Liye bhagwa rang ke kapde pahni hai … attention chahiye bas (She just wore the saffron dress for controversy. She wants attention)”, while another person commented, “People are boycotting Pathaan for the colour and Deepika’s bikini. Why is no one saying anything now?”

Many of her followers also came out in her support and lauded her for being bold enough to face the trolls.

Besharam Rang controversy

Ever since Besharam Rang released, it has continued to remain in the headlines. Despite the song becoming quite popular, it has still left many unimpressed. People claiming that the song hurts the religious and patriotic sentiments of Hindus are also demanding the song be banned. Such huge backlash from people also prompted the censor board to intervene.

As per reports, the board has asked the makers to make certain changes in the song to avoid ‘vulgarity’. However, no changes have been suggested in regard to the ‘saffron’ bikini.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.