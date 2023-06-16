Uorfi Javed was recently spotted by the media and while clicking a picture, she tripped and fell. Netizens shared amusing reactions on the video. One user wrote- “She literally fell and people around aren’t affected, aren’t helping her but are only interested in taking pictures with her.” Another one wrote- “She fells, but her confidence remains unaffected!”

Uorfi recently made a stylish entry in the 14th season of Splitsvilla. She introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”

The actress recently expressed her fear of getting banned in UAE because of her single name Uorfi (without surname). Expressing her concern, she wrote on her Insta story, “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked.”

On 21st November, 2022, Air India and AI Express notified this with a statement, which read, “Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD.”

The statement further reads, “Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration.”

This rule only applies to people holding visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.

