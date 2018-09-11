Watch: Trailers for Viper Club, Quincy, Assassination Nation, Kursk, Outlander Season 4 and Elite

There are many exciting films and TV shows to look forward to this fall. Here's a look at the trailers to some of them.

Outlander Season 4

Whatever awaits in the new world, Claire and Jamie will face it together. #Outlander returns to @STARZ November 4. https://t.co/GEqYWkh3e3 pic.twitter.com/qkYxgQF2l5 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 10, 2018

In Season 4, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) head to colonial America where they settle in North Carolina where slavery and violence against indigenous tribes is the norm. They are forced to pledge loyalty to the British rulers despite Claire's secret knowledge of the nearing Revolutionary War. The trailer also shows their daughter making a shocking discovery about her parents and finding her way to the enchanted rocks with some unexpected encouragement from Frank Randall.

Quincy

1/2 It’s an honor for me to announce that the trailer for QUINCY is finally here! It also features the original song, “Keep Reachin’” by me, by bro @markronson, & sista @chakakhan. Check. It. OUT! ➡️ https://t.co/V1Aah4RRsv On @Netflix 9/21! @iamrashidajones @janetribeca — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) September 6, 2018

The trailer of the documentary on music producer Quincy Jones was recently released by Netflix. Directed by his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, the trailer features Kendrick Lamar, Lionel Ritchie, Oprah Winfrey and Kendrick Lamar. Jones new song 'Keep Reachin' with Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson is also included in the film.

Quincy will release on 21 September.

Assassination Nation

"It's the demon spawn of Heathers and The Purge" raves the NYTimes. Assassination Nation in theaters September 21. #SlayEmpic.twitter.com/nk1m83X86X — Assassination Nation (@ANationMovie) September 6, 2018

According to the official synopsis of the film, "High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night." Assassination Nation stars Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Abra, Bella Thorne and Bill Skarsgard.

Kursk

#KURSK follows the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. Starring Colin Firth, Matthias Schoenaerts and Léa Seydoux, #KURSK coming soon to cinemas near you. #PVRPicturesReleasepic.twitter.com/hEznRx91ui — PVR Pictures (@PicturesPVR) September 11, 2018

Kursk is based on Robert Moore’s book A Time to Die, on the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster. Colin Firth, Léa Seydoux, Matthias Schoenaerts, Max von Sydow, August Diehl, Steven Waddington, and Matthias Schweighöfe star in this upcoming political thriller. The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Elite



Elite will follow three working class kids who are awarded a scholarship to an elite school in Spain but things go awry after a classmate turns up dead. DigitalSpy writes that this show is Netflix's second Spanish language production after Cable Girls. The show will release on 5 October.

Viper Club



Susan Sarandon plays an ER nurse whose journalist son is kidnapped while reporting overseas. After receiving no help from government agencies, she takes matters into her own hands and discovers a community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropists who might be able to help her. The film also stars Lola Kirke, Julian Moris, Shelia Vand, Adepero Oduye, Matt Bomer and Edie Falco. Viper Club will release in cinemas on 26 October.

