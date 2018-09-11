You are here:

Watch: Trailers for Viper Club, Quincy, Assassination Nation, Kursk, Outlander Season 4 and Elite

FP Staff

Sep,11 2018 19:21:14 IST

There are many exciting films and TV shows to look forward to this fall. Here's a look at the trailers to some of them.

Outlander Season 4

In Season 4, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) head to colonial America where they settle in North Carolina where slavery and violence against indigenous tribes is the norm. They are forced to pledge loyalty to the British rulers despite Claire's secret knowledge of the nearing Revolutionary War. The trailer also shows their daughter making a shocking discovery about her parents and finding her way to the enchanted rocks with some unexpected encouragement from Frank Randall.

Quincy

The trailer of the documentary on music producer Quincy Jones was recently released by Netflix. Directed by his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, the trailer features Kendrick Lamar, Lionel Ritchie, Oprah Winfrey and Kendrick Lamar. Jones new song 'Keep Reachin' with Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson is also included in the film.

Quincy will release on 21 September.

Assassination Nation

According to the official synopsis of the film, "High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night." Assassination Nation stars Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Abra, Bella Thorne and Bill Skarsgard.

Kursk

Kursk is based on Robert Moore’s book A Time to Die, on the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster. Colin Firth,  Léa Seydoux, Matthias Schoenaerts, Max von Sydow, August Diehl, Steven Waddington, and Matthias Schweighöfe star in this upcoming political thriller. The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Elite

Elite will follow three working class kids who are awarded a scholarship to an elite school in Spain but things go awry after a classmate turns up dead. DigitalSpy writes that this show is Netflix's second Spanish language production after Cable Girls. The show will release on 5 October.

Viper Club

Susan Sarandon plays an ER nurse whose journalist son is kidnapped while reporting overseas. After receiving no help from government agencies, she takes matters into her own hands and discovers a community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropists who might be able to help her. The film also stars Lola Kirke, Julian Moris, Shelia Vand, Adepero Oduye, Matt Bomer and Edie Falco. Viper Club will release in cinemas  on 26 October.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 19:35 PM

