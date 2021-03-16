Watch: Trailer of Vinod Kapri's 1232 KMS, a documentary on migrant exodus during lockdown
1232 KMS, the story of seven migrant workers who defied all odds to reach home during the nationwide lockdown, will release on 24 March on Disney+Hotstar
Disney+Hotstar has released the trailer of Vinod Kapri's documentary, 1232kms, which tells the story of seven migrant workers who pedalled for several hours each day across highways, villages and towns, to reach home during the coronavirus lockdown last year.
Kapri accompanied a group of seven construction labourers from Delhi to Bihar to document as they travelled hundreds of kilometres by road. The journey with the labourers lasted eight days and Kapri spent another day travelling back to Delhi by car with his crew. His footage of 12 hours was further condensed to create this rare documentation on the migrant exodus, reports The Indian Express.
The official synopsis of the documentary reads, "Six weeks after the largest nationwide lockdown in India on 21 March 2020, seven migrant workers decided to return to their village in Saharsa Bihar – 1232 kilometres away from their location in Delhi. With everything shut down in the city, these men set off bicycles with nothing but the hope of reuniting with their families. They faced umpteen challenges, swam across the Ganga, and even collapsed with exhaustion but did not let anything stop them. The seven men also received support from fellow countrymen as they cycled day in and day out until finally arriving home."
Watch the trailer here
You have seen them. Now, walk with them.
'1232 KM' takes us on a journey of a lifetime.#HotstarSpecials1232KM #StreamingFromMarch24 #1232KM @DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/SItKXwSxQz
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 16, 2021
Guneet Monga and Smriti Mundhra’s Meralta Films serve as the executive producer of the film. It is edited by veteran film editor Hemanti Sarkar. Lyricist Gulzar along with the composer Vishal Bhardwaj has worked on film's music. Singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder Singh have lent their voice to the songs.
Speaking about the film, Kapri told in a press release, “2020 has been an eye-opener for the entire world, and the journey of these migrants as they undertook the longest route to return home taught me the biggest lesson i.e smallest of help in the time of need can go a long way and save lives. When I got to know about these 7 men, I wanted to help and capture their journey in order to make people aware of their plight. Travelling with them, as they cycled for about 16 hours and covered almost 160 kms every single day for one week, and seeing the ordeals of all the others like them who were experiencing the same, was a life-changing experience for me."
1232 KMS will release on 24 March on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
