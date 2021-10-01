Directed by Ajitpal Singh, Tabbar premieres on SonyLIV on 15 October.

Thriller drama series Tabbar, starring actors Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra and Ranvir Shorey, is set to premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on 15 October.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh of Fire In The Mountains fame, the show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident.

The show is written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.

The release date and trailer of the series was shared by Sony Liv on its official Twitter handle.

When it comes to your #Tabbar, nothing else matters. Here's the official trailer of #Tabbar, streaming on Oct 15th only on #SonyLIV#TabbarOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/tdsbUGlUvt — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) October 1, 2021

Actors Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh also feature on the show.

Tabbar is produced by Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures, known for backing critically-acclaimed projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Liar's Dice, Gurgaon, Qarib Qarib Singlle and web series Grahan.