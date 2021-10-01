Entertainment

Watch: Trailer of SonyLIV web series Tabbar starring Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, Tabbar premieres on SonyLIV on 15 October.

FP Staff October 01, 2021 14:52:27 IST
Thriller drama series Tabbar, starring actors Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra and Ranvir Shorey, is set to premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on 15 October.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh of Fire In The Mountains fame, the show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident.

The show is written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain.

The release date and trailer of the series was shared by Sony Liv on its official Twitter handle.

Actors Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh also feature on the show.

Tabbar is produced by Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures, known for backing critically-acclaimed projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Liar's Dice, Gurgaon, Qarib Qarib Singlle and web series Grahan.

