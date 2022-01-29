Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series Luther, starring Idris Elba.

The trailer for Ajay Devgn’s digital debut series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has been released by Disney+ Hotstar today, 29 January.

The crime drama sees Devgn portray DCP Rudra Veer Singh, a cop on the hunter for a killer. The series is a remake of the British television drama Luther, as per news reports.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was shot in Mumbai. The show is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar of Ventilator fame.

Watch the trailer here

The darker the world gets, the more at home he feels. Get set to ride to the edge of darkness with #HotstarSpecials #Rudra. Coming soon. #RudraTrailerOutNow #RudraOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/ph2jjADzzl — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 29, 2022

According to Variety, the six-episode show will see Devgn as a cop and his obsessive tendency to pursue criminals which comes at a personal cost in Rudra’s life. The series will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi and Kannada. The release date of the show is yet to be announced by the producers.

Rudra also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Luke Kenny and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The series marks the digital debut of both Deol and Devgn.

The duo have starred together in films such as Yuva, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon and Cash. Rudra sees Devgn play a character with grey shades, an endeavour he last undertook in Omkara, Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Othello.

The British TV series Luther featured Idris Elba as the titular detective. The show ran for five seasons and was immensely popular with audiences worldwide.

Devgn was last seen in a guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, where he reprised the role of ACP Bajirao Singham. His last releases include Tanhaji and Bhuj.