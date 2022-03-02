Entertainment

Ahead of its release on 11 March, a new trailer of Radhe Shyam was released earlier today, 2 March.

The romantic drama sees Prabhas experimenting in the role of a palmist, actor Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and also stars Pooja Hedge.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March.

