Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela will release in cinemas on 1 October

The trailer of actor Pratik Gandhi’s film Raavan Leela is out now. It sees the Scam 1992 star offer a unique take on the life of the mythological villain.

Gandhi leaves a powerful impression in the 2.17-minute clip, which sees him playing a character called Raja Ram Joshi, who stars as the villain Raavan in his town’s Ram-Leela performance. The movie also features Aindrita Ray as the lead opposite Gandhi.

Check out the trailer here

Touted as a love story, the movie will also offer an exploration of the character of the mythological villain. The final scene of the trailer sees Gandhi asking the character who plays Ram in the performance about why was only Raavan punished for disrespecting Sita while Ram never faced consequences for disrespecting Surpanakha.

A few days ago, Gandhi took to social media to share the film’s teaser. The clip focuses on the actor delivering a monologue about Raavan, talking about the greatness of the demon king. The teaser, which also includes Gandhi laughing in a roaring manner and ends with him declaring himself as “Aham Brahmasmi” in a powerful voice.

Sharing the teaser, Gandhi wrote that it was a learning experience to work on the film, which gave him “an opportunity to work as two diverse personalities at one time”. He added that he could not wait for people to view the film in cinemas.

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela is set to hit theatres on 1 October. Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Ankur Vikal, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Rajendra Gupta, Krishna Bisht, and Bhagyashree Mote also play pivotal roles in the movie.