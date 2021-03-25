Watch: Trailer of Netflix space thriller, Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, released
Stowaway, also starring Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson, will release on Netflix on 22 April
Netflix has released the trailer of sci-fi thriller Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson.
The almost three-minute-long trailer opens with Anderson waking up on a spaceship that has taken off. It is later discovered that he was a launch support engineer who got accidentally locked away in the spaceship. The three astronauts present on board (Kendrick, Dae Kim and Collette) then begin his survival training in the spaceship.
The trailer further reveals that it is about a two-year mission that seems to have been interrupted due to permanent damage to the life support system on the spaceship. The caption shared by Netflix describes that the ‘stowaway’ causes this damage to the system. The teaser then takes us through the struggles of the astronauts onboard, trying their best to achieve their aim in a situation where ‘survival comes with sacrifice.’ The caption reads that the crew is hence forced to make an impossible decision given the fatal outcome and dwindling resources.
Check out the trailer here
He accidentally boarded a two-year mission to Mars — and that’s not the worst mistake he will make...
Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson star in Stowaway pic.twitter.com/2qpJHAYLxs
— Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2021
According to the synopsis of Stowaway shared on Deadline, Anna (who plays the role of a medical researcher) will be the one opposing the clinical logic of the ship's commander (Toni) and biologist (Daniel).
Deadline also reported the VFX of the film has been done by RISE Visual Effects Studios. Stowaway was shot in Bavaria Studios in Munich and MMC Studios in Cologne, both in Germany.
Directed by Joe Penna, the film will release on 22 April on Netflix.
