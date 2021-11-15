Watch: Trailer of Kunal Kohli's Hiccups and Hookups featuring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Meiyang Chang
Hiccups And Hookups will release on Lionsgate Play on 26 November
The trailer for Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar's Hiccups and Hookups has been released. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the show will start streaming on Lionsgate Play from 26 November.
LARA DUTTA - PRATEIK: LIONSGATEPLAY LAUNCHES TRAILER... #LionsgatePlay unveils Trailer of #HiccupsAndHookups... Stars #LaraDutta, #PrateikBabbar and #Shinnova... #KunalKohli directs... Streaming 26 Nov 2021 onwards... #HiccupsAndHookupsTrailer: https://t.co/aMm9Z7H5oI pic.twitter.com/MKoUa2LH0P
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021
The show, which also stars Shinnova, is being directed by Kunal Kohli of Hum Tum and Fanaa fame.
As the trailer reveals, viewers can expect a lot of drama, comedy and relationship troubles. Dutta will be seen playing a 39-year-old soon to be divorced mother, who is struggling with dating and relationships. Babbar plays her brother, who is the CEO of a dating app, while Shinnova essays the role of Dutta's teenage daughter.
The show revolves around the dysfunctional family and their relationships with each other. From judgmental parents to the perils of dating today, the trailer showcases the problems any modern family faces. The trailer boasts of some witty one-liners by Babbar, while Shinnova plays the ultimate nonchalant, cool rebel girl, who is unconcerned with others’ opinion of her.
Dutta will be seen portraying a woman who is trying to jump back into the dating scene after separating from her husband. Hiccups and Hookups features Dutta and Babbar raising her daughter together, while trying to deal with the daily drama of their lives.
The first poster of Hiccups and Hookups was out on 10 November. The show also stars Meiyang Chang, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Ayn Zoya, Khalid Siddiqui and Meera Chopra in pivotal roles.
The show is the first Indian original show by Lionsgate Play. According to director Kohli, the show is about how layered and complicated modern-day relationships are, calling it an “honest depiction of a modern-day family”.
Babbar was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please! He is also set to appear in Sachin Kundalkar’s Netflix drama film Cobalt Blue, based on the book of the same name.
As for Dutta, she was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, where she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
