The Into The Wild episode featuring Ajay Devgn will premiere on 22 October on Discovery+ and on 25 October on Discovery

The survival skills-based reality show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is back this year with yet another season featuring the Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn.

Shot in the Indian Ocean, the trailer revealed the first look of actor and host Bear Grylls indulging in an adventure. The episode was shot in the Maldives in September, reports The Indian Express.

Watch the teaser trailer here

They say you will never know until you go and so I did! Exploring the uninhabited Islands of the Indian Ocean with @BearGrylls yeh koi khel nahi hai bro! Here are glimpses of our unforgettable journey of #IntoTheWild premiering 22nd Oct @discoveryplusIN & 25th Oct @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/KF5saNhOVZ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2021

The first episode of the series featured Rajinikanth early last year who made his television debut with Bear Grylls. Followed by Akshay Kumar on board in the last episode of this cult franchise. Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi disrupted the Indian media landscape, establishing itself as the TV event of the year. Beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as then sitting American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more.

“This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone.

A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!” shares Devgn on his shooting experience.

The episode will stream on 22 October on Discovery+ at 6 am IST. The broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled at 8:00 PM IST on 25 October.