Watch: Trailer of Flee, Riz Ahmed, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's animated Sundance documentary released

Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have lent their voices to the English version of animated Danish documentary Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. The doc had its premiere Sundance Film Festival 2021 on 28 January.

Flee chronicles the true story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym) journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. Ahmed and Coster-Waldau serve as executive producers on the doc, whose North American rights were bought by Neon for an undisclosed amount, writes The Wrap.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Amin arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Today, he is a successful academic and is getting married to his long-time boyfriend. A secret he has been hiding for 20 years threatens to ruin the life he has built."

Rasmussen and his friend Amin engage in a conversation about the latter's life story and struggles in the film. The filmmaker told IndieWire that he had spoken to his friend about sharing his story, long before he conceptualised Flee. It was only when he decided on doing an animated film did Amin warm up to the idea.

"I knew he had a backstory that he didn’t even want to talk about. I have a background in radio and I asked him numerous times if he would tell his story as a radio interview and he was never ready to share his story," said Rasmussen.

Final Cut for Real has co-produced Flee with animation studio Sun Creature, Denmark, Vivement Lundi!, France, MostFilm, Sweden, Mer Film, Norway and ARTE France and Vpro, Nederland.

Watch the trailer here —

