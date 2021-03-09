Entertainment

Watch: Trailer of Eros Now Original film Switchh, featuring Vikrant Massey, delves into lives of con artists

Switchh is all set to premiere on Eros Now on 21 March.

FP Staff March 09, 2021 13:35:49 IST
Watch: Trailer of Eros Now Original film Switchh, featuring Vikrant Massey, delves into lives of con artists
Eros Now has unveiled the trailer of its original film Switchh, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead.
Stepping into the world of crime and mystery, the film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century. But like every great nail-biting, mysterious tale, Eros Now’s original film Switchh, directed by Mustufa Raj, will leave audiences guessing every step of the way.
The film also stars Naren Kumar, Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and Niten Mirani in pivotal parts.
The trailer presents a sneak peek of an intriguing and suspense-filled journey, as the con-artists unearth their biggest target.
Check it out here

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group says in a statement, "Switchh is an intriguing story that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. The story, screenplay and performances are perfectly woven together to offer audiences a thrilling experience.”
Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani, Switchh will stream from 21 March.

Updated Date: March 09, 2021 13:35:49 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Netflix India's Monika Shergill responds to OTT guidelines: 'The goal of the govt and industry is to do the best for consumers and creators'
Entertainment

Netflix India's Monika Shergill responds to OTT guidelines: 'The goal of the govt and industry is to do the best for consumers and creators'

As Netflix India announces its 2021 slate, Vice-President Monika Shergill is optimistic about the I&B Ministry's guidelines for OTT platforms

Moxie movie review: Amy Poehler's cutesy high school comedy is a clarion call to smash patriarchy
Entertainment

Moxie movie review: Amy Poehler's cutesy high school comedy is a clarion call to smash patriarchy

Although light and palatable, Moxie isn't shallow. It's a primer on feminist activism for teenagers just about starting to make sense of the glaring gender inequality at home and beyond.

7 Kadam teaser: Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh play father and son in Eros Now series
Entertainment

7 Kadam teaser: Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh play father and son in Eros Now series

7 Kadam will be streaming on the platform Eros Now from 24 March