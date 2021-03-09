Watch: Trailer of Eros Now Original film Switchh, featuring Vikrant Massey, delves into lives of con artists

Switchh is all set to premiere on Eros Now on 21 March.

Eros Now has unveiled the trailer of its original film Switchh, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Stepping into the world of crime and mystery, the film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century. But like every great nail-biting, mysterious tale, Eros Now’s original film Switchh, directed by Mustufa Raj, will leave audiences guessing every step of the way.

The film also stars Naren Kumar, Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and Niten Mirani in pivotal parts.

The trailer presents a sneak peek of an intriguing and suspense-filled journey, as the con-artists unearth their biggest target.

Check it out here

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group says in a statement, "Switchh is an intriguing story that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. The story, screenplay and performances are perfectly woven together to offer audiences a thrilling experience.”

Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani, Switchh will stream from 21 March.