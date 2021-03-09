Watch: Trailer of Eros Now Original film Switchh, featuring Vikrant Massey, delves into lives of con artists
Switchh is all set to premiere on Eros Now on 21 March.
The road ahead is full of twists and turns. Gear up for the release of #Switchh and watch the trailer now.@narenpurswani @masseysahib @madsneha @thebappilahiri @Bappalahiri @Sukhbir_Singer @navrajhansnavi @nitinmirani @daboomalik @mustufaraj @kumaarofficial pic.twitter.com/LLu68xjvOv
— Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 9, 2021
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Netflix India's Monika Shergill responds to OTT guidelines: 'The goal of the govt and industry is to do the best for consumers and creators'
As Netflix India announces its 2021 slate, Vice-President Monika Shergill is optimistic about the I&B Ministry's guidelines for OTT platforms
Moxie movie review: Amy Poehler's cutesy high school comedy is a clarion call to smash patriarchy
Although light and palatable, Moxie isn't shallow. It's a primer on feminist activism for teenagers just about starting to make sense of the glaring gender inequality at home and beyond.
7 Kadam teaser: Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh play father and son in Eros Now series
7 Kadam will be streaming on the platform Eros Now from 24 March