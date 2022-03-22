Backed by John Abraham's JA Entertainment, Attack will release in cinemas on 1 April

The makers of John Abraham’s upcoming action film Attack dropped the much-awaited trailer today, 22 March. Directed by Lakshya Anand, the first part of the franchise also features Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

The trailer of Attack seems to be inspired by Hollywood movies Captain America and Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Attack is here to bring alive a world where upcoming wars or conflicts will be fought on artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

In this movie, Abraham will be seen as a super-soldier with an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) system wherein he will become India’s first super-soldier. As the trailer opens, it starts with an AI guiding and assessing the damage caused by Abraham after he gets into a fight among locals. He then runs and reaches the building’s rooftop after sensing the police were on their way. To assess his escape, the AI suggests him to jump from the building, which he hesitantly does.

Further in the promo, it is revealed that Abraham is a human subject to a scientific project that is headed by Rakul Preet Singh. She is playing the role of a scientist, who gives his character an upgrade and mission.

As the trailer pans out, the experimental super-soldier is then sent on a mission to save those held hostages at what appears to be the Indian Parliament. The trailer also shows a glimpse of his romantic life, where he flirts with Fernandez mid-air.

Throughout the 2.5-minute video, John is seen attempting some daredevil stunts, wherein he is volunteered for a one-of-a-kind experiment with cameras and mics fixed into his body; hence making him the 'super-soldier'.

Backed by JA Entertainment, Attack is Abraham’s brainchild with the script co-written by Vishal Kapoor and Sumit Batheja. It is all set to hit the big screen on 1 April, this year.

Watch the video here: