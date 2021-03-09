Watch: Trailer of Anand Gandhi's sci-fi comedy OK Computer, featuring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte

OK Computer, also starring Jackie Shroff and Rasika Duggal, will begin streaming from 26 March on Disney+Hotstar.

Bankrolled by filmmaker Anand Gandhi’s production company, Memesys Culture Lab, the sci-fi series is billed as an unconventional series that focuses on the battle between ideologies – for and against technology and poses the larger question of ‘Has AI which was created by humans, and which humans came to rely on, now stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be annoying, overpowering or harmful? states a press release.

The official plotline reads as, "Opens on a quiet, smoggy night in a quaint coastal town of North Goa, when a self-driving taxi crashes into a human pedestrian, killing him instantaneously a vexing question presents itself to the authorities - who is to blame? Is it the CEO of the taxi company? Or the supervising programmer on the night shift? Or could it be the car itself?"

Varma essays the role of cyber cell agent Hari Kundu who discovers that the accident was actually premeditated murder.

He is counter questioned by the feisty Laksmi, played by Apte, who leads a private organisation for the ethical treatment of robots - PETER and firmly believes that AI is not capable of harming humans.

Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, said he hopes that the show opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.

"We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century - if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable?"

"It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters and a rollercoaster epic story," Gandhi said in a statement.

The director said Ok Computer is his first step into uncharted territories of cinema.

"It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences - OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction," he said.

The six-episode show, directed by Gandhi, Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, OK Computer will begin streaming from 26 March on Disney+Hotstar.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

